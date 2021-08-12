Residents urged to respond to 'pivotal' Windsor and Maidenhead council consultation

The public can now give their views to help shape the council’s new draft corporate plan – which seeks to highlight the areas that most need change in the next five years.

The consultation asks residents such questions as whether they feel everyone benefits from a ladder of housing opportunity, or if everyone can access quality and value for money services.

Councillor Andrew Johnson, leader of the council, said: “Our corporate plan is pivotal because it will focus our energies on those issues in the Royal Borough that must be improved for the benefit of all our residents.

“It’s an essential component of good governance as it sets out, at the highest level, the council’s strategic direction and focus.

“The Royal Borough is largely a healthy, safe, affluent, and pleasant place to live, work and visit.

“There are however some challenges in the borough. Our residents, for example, face acute housing costs so finding sustainable rented accommodation and getting onto the housing ladder, is hard for many.

“There are pockets of deprivation and different needs within different neighbourhoods. These inequalities must be addressed if everyone is to have the best chance in life.

“We must also change the way we do things – become a council helping our communities as partners to build on their strengths and potential, rather than doing it to them.”

The consultation is due to run until Sunday, September 12. The feedback will help inform the development of the draft before it goes to full council in October.

If it is agreed, it would then go to full council in November to be considered for adoption. The consultation is available at tinyurl.com/3athxrep