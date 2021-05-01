Remember When: Maidenhead school children met football superstar Pelé

1971: The Marlow-Bisham bypass was taking shape.

Woodlands along the line of the road to Burchetts Green roundabout had already been cleared and giant earth movers, bulldozers and levellers were pushing along the foot of the woods towards the new river crossing which would take traffic into Bucks.

1981: A group of Maidenhead school children had a special outing to Heathrow Airport to greet one of the greatest footballers of all time.

Brazilian World Cup winner Pelé was spending five days in Britain promoting a new video game called Pelé’s Championship Soccer.

The public relations firm which helped to organise his stay was based in Maidenhead and arranged for 15 boys and girls from Wessex Junior School and Cox Green School to meet the great man himself.

1981: The ‘Dad’s Army’ Stag FC team rolled back the years to beat Carpathians in extra time in the Berks & Bucks Sunday Junior Cup.

Despite an average age of 37 years and six months, weary and aching muscles were driven on for the half-hour of extra time as the Maidenhead-based side scored two quick goals to win 4-2.

Manager Colin Corbin proudly proclaimed: “Dad’s Army goes marching on.”

1986: A boat named in honour of Maidenhead Rowing Club’s long-serving press secretary, Bob Wilson, was launched from the clubhouse on the Thames.

The vessel was baptised with the obligatory bottle of champagne before Jim Lawther, Eric Simms, Chris Shawcross and Mike Harlow put it to the test.

1991: Holyport butcher John Arkell retired after 41 years’ service to the local community.

John had been the village butcher since 1950, when his first shop was attached to the George pub on the Green.

The shop moved to Windsor Road in 1965 before moving to Stompits Road three years later.

John said he intended to continue in his other key role – dressing up as Father Christmas for parties organised by the Darby and Joan Club, local toddlers’ groups and for deaf children in Windsor.

1996: Firefighters were thrilled to receive £612 raised by the pupils of Highfield School.

The children took part in a sponsored swim and organised book and cake sales and competitions to raise money for the Fire Service Benevolent Fund.

Station officer Ken Kay said: “We are very grateful that they thought of us, it is absolutely wonderful.”