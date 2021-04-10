Remember When: World Cup winner Alan Ball took over a pub in Berkshire

1971: Braywick School deputy headteacher Anita Pooley retired after 21 years of teaching.

Mrs Pooley, who first came to Maidenhead in 1961, spent five years at Ellington Infants’ School before joining Braywick in 1966.

1971: Larchfield and Cookham Dean shared the spoils in the third year section of the Maidenhead junior schools’ six-a-side tournament.

The sides drew 1-1 in the final, meaning the trophy was shared.

1981: Nine-month-old Gregory Harrison had mixed feelings about meeting Rod Hull and his irrepressible Emu at Harrington’s Caravan Centre in Reform Road.

Rod and Emu officially opened the £250,000 centre at a special tape-pecking ceremony before signing autographs for hundreds of fans.

1986: The Thames Valley Chargers British American Football team was preparing to play its Budweiser League home games at York Road.

The team was set to play in an exhibition match ahead of Maidenhead United’s clash with Bromley.

1991: England football star Alan Ball took on a new challenge – a pub in Touchen End.

The 1966 World Cup winner was pulling pints behind the bar of the Winagins Inn in Ascot Road.

He was expecting to attract sports fans to the refurbished bar, but any customers getting too rowdy could expect a red card.

“A friend gave me a supply of red and yellow cards as a bit of fun,” he said.

1996: A mural design by pupils at Oldfield Primary School was chosen to become the emblem of Maidenhead’s 700th anniversary celebrations.

A blue, green and orange design featuring the famous Maidenhead Bridge was set to be displayed on posters going up around the town and on the front cover of a souvenir programme.

1996: Hero Nicholas Winton, who rescued 669 mostly Jewish children from Nazi-occupied Czechoslovakia on the eve of Second World War, was met with loud applause when he was guest of honour at the Festival of Passover at Maidenhead Synagogue.

Rabbi Jonathan Romain told the 120 people at the synagogue that the Pinkneys Green resident had acted as a 20th century Moses in leading the children in a modern Exodus from oppression to safety.

He added: “His heroism is inspiring and needs to be remembered as an example for our time when we see others in need.”