Petition calling for Maidenhead Great Park closing next week

A petition calling for Maidenhead Golf Club to be transformed into a Maidenhead Great Park is set to close next week.

The 132-acre site, which is owned by the council and leased to the Golf Club, is earmarked for more than 2,000 new homes in the Borough Local Plan.

Over the last few months, campaigners have been arguing that it would better serve the public and environment to keep the course as a green space.

The petition, which has garnered more than 3,700 signatures, will close on Thursday, December 10.

To view the petition visit petitions.rbwm.gov.uk/MheadGreatPark/

Lead petitioner Tina Quadrino said: “Creating Maidenhead Great Park will protect the thousands of mature trees and wildlife habitats here.

“It will continue to provide a green lung for our town, and it will improve the physical and mental health of all those who live and work in this rapidly expanding town.

“It is worth much more to our town if kept green for future generations, than if it is sold off to a developer for short term gain.”

Speaking previously about the petition, Cllr David Coppinger (Con, Bray) lead member for planning and Maidenhead said: “The site is ideal for housing because of its proximity to the town and transport links.

“We want to put in green and blue infrastructure.

“It’s not public space at the moment but it will be a lot more of a public space in the future.”