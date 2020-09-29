Council agrees to move Maidenhead Community Centre to permanent home

A Maidenhead Community Centre (MCC) trustee has said a new permanent site proposed by the council ‘ticks every box’ after months of ‘anguish’ over the future of the facility.

Jack Douglas spoke at an extraordinary meeting of the Royal Borough on Monday where it was decided unanimously to propose moving the centre, in York Road, to a new home at 4 Marlow Road.

A petition was launched in March by Mr Douglas and others to stop MCC being ‘kicked off’ its existing site, which is earmarked for development amid the town centre regeneration.

A previous petition also went live back in early 2018 to help the centre find a new home.

The council wanted to move it temporarily to an ‘inadequate’ space in the Desborough Suite at Maidenhead Town Hall, but this week’s meeting was held in light of the petition reaching its required target of signatures, with 1,599.

Leader of the council Cllr Andrew Johnson (Con, Hurley and Walthams) called the decision a ‘milestone’ for his administration, but some opposition councillors asked why it had taken so long.

Mr Douglas said in a speech at the meeting: “Earlier this year we were offered a temporary move to the town hall, followed by another move after some years to a purpose-built building.

“I want to be clear that we considered this a generous offer in the circumstances. However after careful thought we also considered that it would likely have resulted in a destruction of the services we provide.

“I know that you will be asked to vote on putting your trust in our team; I also believe that we will repay that trust by making full use of the site for you, and the community, for many years.”

Ward councillor Donna Stimson (Con, St Mary’s) said at the Zoom meeting: “I whole-heartedly support this resolution. I cannot think of one reason why we would not have full support for this.”

Fellow ward councillor Gurch Singh (Lib Dem, St Mary’s), agreed, adding: “I am delighted the council is listening. This is fantastic news. I am very pleased MCC has been offered a permanent home which will enable it to continue its practices within the town centre.”

Disagreements at council meetings are often commonplace and Monday’s was no different, with both Cllr’s Simon Werner (Lib Dem, Pinkneys Green) and Jon Davey (WWRA, Clewer and Dedworth West) asking why the decision had taken so long.

Cllr Davey said: “My big question with this is why has it taken two petitions to get this far?

“This should have been dealt with before and we should be ashamed of ourselves that it has had to take two petitions. I think we should address that in the future.”

Leader Cllr Johnson said: “This evening marks a milestone in terms of this administration delivering upon its commitments.

“We thought long and hard to find a long-term solution for everyone.

“We do have some transactional business to take care of in private after this debate, and we look to give the community centre the home and the ambition to develop, which they deserve.”

There were queries – particularly from Cllr Werner – about the MCC decision amid the ongoing consultation on Royal Borough children’s centres.

A consultation ended last Wednesday on the council’s plans to shut 12 of the 22 children’s centres to make way for a ‘central hub’ model.

The council’s director of children’s services Kevin McDaniel tried to clear matters up at the virtual meeting.

He said: “What’s important is that the consultation on the family hubs talks about the services that we deliver, and we look forward to conversations with MCC about delivering those essential services that the consultation concludes we need to continue to run.

“Being guided by the decision that this council makes tonight, we can then determine the actions for making the right decisions for family hubs which will come forward at the end of October.”

Speaking to the Advertiser after the meeting, Mr Douglas said: “We have not had a formal offer or a move-in date but once we have got those two things we will be moving in.

“It is everything we ever asked for in terms of parking and a central location. It ticks every box.

“We count ourselves very lucky that the opportunity came up and we want to make a fantastic go of it and build it up.

“We do not think there is anything stopping us now.”

Mr Douglas added the York Road site will continue to run until about February, before the centre will be based solely in Marlow Road.