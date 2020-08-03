Maidenhead records third highest air temperature since 1953 on July 31

Maidenhead experienced its third highest air temperature since 1953 on Friday as a heatwave descended on the town.

The temperature reached a height of 36.2 degrees Celsius (97F) on July 31, according to Maidenhead-based meteorologist Roger Brugge, who works for the University of Reading.

This reading fell narrowly behind the two joint-records ahead of it – with 37.2 degrees Celsius (99F) recorded in the town on July 25 last year and August 10, 2003.

Temperatures are set to soar once again this weekend with readings predicted to be in the low 30’s on Friday and Saturday.