SITE INDEX

Fullscreen
Mon, 03
21 °C
Tue, 04
22 °C
Wed, 05
24 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Maidenhead records third highest air temperature since 1953 on July 31

    Maidenhead experienced its third highest air temperature since 1953 on Friday as a heatwave descended on the town.

    The temperature reached a height of 36.2 degrees Celsius (97F) on July 31, according to Maidenhead-based meteorologist Roger Brugge, who works for the University of Reading.

    This reading fell narrowly behind the two joint-records ahead of it – with 37.2 degrees Celsius (99F) recorded in the town on July 25 last year and August 10, 2003.

    Temperatures are set to soar once again this weekend with readings predicted to be in the low 30’s on Friday and Saturday.

    Maidenhead

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved