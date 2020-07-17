Food distribution project to help individuals and families in need opens in Burnham

A new food distribution project aiming to help individuals and families in need has been opened up in Burnham.

Care & Share is a joint community project between Burnham Health Promotion Trust (BHPT), St Peter’s Church, May’s Chocolate House and Maidenhead FoodShare.

The initiative will operate from May’s Chocolate House, owned by Igan and Wafa Hayati and situated in Burnham High Street.

It will see clients receive either a voucher or code, enabling them to collect pre-filled bags of food from the shop on Tuesdays and Fridays between 2pm and 4pm.

The food bags, which will also include a £5 voucher to be spent on fresh fruit and vegetables at Squirrels Health Shop in the High Street, will be filled to cover the amount of people in each household.

There will also be additional items such as pet food, toiletries and sanitary pads, subject to availability.

Vouchers can be obtained from BHPT by calling 07483326525 and St Peter’s Church through 07856047960.

Lent Rise School and Lynch Hill Primary School will also provide vouchers to their parent families if they require them.

Maidenhead FoodShare provided help, guidance and advice to set up the initiative, while the congregation at St Peter’s Church supplied donations, and Sing4You and Tesco in Taplow provided financial donations to help with the start-up.

Dawn Harries, CEO of BHPT, said: “As well as those in need due to low income, poor health etc, we are concerned there will be a possible increase in families needing support once the Government furlough scheme has ended. Not everyone will have jobs to go back to.

“BHPT and St Peter’s Church have been discussing setting up a Burnham Food Bank since January of this year, but COVID-19 stopped that in its tracks. Now, we are delighted to have May’s Chocolate Shop working with us providing much needed storage space and a shop to work from.”

Donations can be dropped off at May’s Chocolate House on Tuesdays and Fridays between 2pm and 4pm or at The Rectory in The Precincts behind St Peter’s Church.

To make a financial donation email lisa@bhpt.org.uk