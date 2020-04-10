Hope springs from 'Chase the Rainbow' campaign

The devastating impact of coronavirus is being felt throughout the world but a far-reaching campaign aims to serve as a reminder that things will get better.

The ‘Chase the Rainbow’ campaign is a message of hope sent out by children in many of the countries affected by the outbreak of COVID-19.

To counter the isolation, anxiety and loss the pandemic is having in their communities, children have been making rainbows and displaying them in the windows of their homes.

They are being made with all manner of materials and some have also been drawn with chalk on house exteriors and pavements.

Just like the meteorological phenomenon seen when the sun parts a grey rain cloud, the colourful arches send a message of hope for the future to all who see them.

The campaign is also providing an opportunity for children to have some limited form of communication during lockdown.

Jack Mustard, 10, who goes to Holy Trinity CofE School made a rainbow to mark his birthday on Sunday, March 22.

When Jack requested to see his friend’s rainbows via Whatsapp his mum, Sarah Parfitt, said it gave him ‘a sense of connection’.

She said: “I think that Chase the Rainbow is a great initiative at a time when our kids might be feeling isolated or anxious and are missing spending time with their friends and families.

“Seeing rainbows in other people’s windows gives children, and ‘big children’, a sense of hope.”

To see an array of rainbows online search #chasetherainbow on Twitter.

Hannah Gay, 11.

Aariya Tirahan, 6, Braywick Court School.

Christopher Smithers, 10, who attends Holy Trinity C of E Primary School.

Dilraj Kapoor, 9, who attends Holy Trinity C of E Primary School, and Jeet, 3, who goes to Busy Bees Nursery on the Cookham Road.

Bella Hyslop, 9, Holy Trinity CofE Primary School.

Alfred Bedwell, 10, and Florence, 6 who attend Holy Trinity C of E School in Cookham.

Max van Vuuren, 9, who lives in Maidenhead Riverside.