Maidenhead Artist reaches final of Portrait Artist of the Year

An artist has said she has gained ‘a lot more confidence’ after reaching the final of Portrait Artist of the Year 2020.

Inge du Plessis was one of three finalists in the Sky Arts competition who painted author and broadcaster Lemn Sissay at the National Portrait Gallery in London.

Inge said: “It is one of my favourite places in the world, so to spend the day there just doing what I love, it was unbelievable.”

In the first heat of the competition Inge painted musician Tinie Tempah, and in the semi-final, singer and actress Elaine Paige.

Inge said she was not at all disappointed to miss out on being crowned the winner of the competition, adding that she entered the final round to enjoy it.

“I really do like the painting. I kind of went into it adamant to focus on just doing an amazing painting, I didn’t want the pressure of ‘I must win it’ – I didn’t want to be distracted by that feeling.”

The final aired on Sky Arts on Tuesday.

