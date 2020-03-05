SITE INDEX

Fullscreen
Thu, 05
7 °C
Fri, 06
8 °C
Sat, 07
11 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Tuneless Choir loud and proud with 'Most Tuneless' award

    Adrian Williams

    Adrian Williams

    adrianw@baylismedia.co.uk

    The town’s tuneless choir has won two awards for belting out the loudest, most enthusiastic and tuneless tunes while raising money for charity.

    Tuneless Choir Maidenhead is one of 30 Tuneless Choirs across the country.

    At a weekend national event last month, the Maidenhead choir brought home two of the five Tuneless Choir awards up for grabs, including ‘Most Tuneless Performance’.

    The Tuneless Choir is known as the ‘choir for people who can’t sing’.

    “It really does fill the room with joy when you have 80 people just going for it,” said Tabitha Beaven, leader of the Tuneless Choir Maidenhead.

    The choir also won the ‘Most Money Raised for Mind’ (the mental health charity) for the second year running.

    The choir raised £4,803, passing last year’s record of £3,071.

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Paid Stories

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved