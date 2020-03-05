Tuneless Choir loud and proud with 'Most Tuneless' award

The town’s tuneless choir has won two awards for belting out the loudest, most enthusiastic and tuneless tunes while raising money for charity.

Tuneless Choir Maidenhead is one of 30 Tuneless Choirs across the country.

At a weekend national event last month, the Maidenhead choir brought home two of the five Tuneless Choir awards up for grabs, including ‘Most Tuneless Performance’.

The Tuneless Choir is known as the ‘choir for people who can’t sing’.

“It really does fill the room with joy when you have 80 people just going for it,” said Tabitha Beaven, leader of the Tuneless Choir Maidenhead.

The choir also won the ‘Most Money Raised for Mind’ (the mental health charity) for the second year running.

The choir raised £4,803, passing last year’s record of £3,071.