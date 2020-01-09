Maidenhead spent 577.5 hours in rain last year, weather report finds

Maidenhead spent 577.5 hours in the rain last year – but also basked in 1,707.2 hours of sunshine.

A report analysing the weather in the town during 2019 has been compiled by Maidenhead-based Reading University meteorologist Roger Brugge.

A temperature of 37.2 degrees Celsius (99F) on Thursday, July 25 equalled the highest recorded in Maidenhead since local records began in 1953, although the month overall was cooler than it had been in the two previous years.

It was a mild and sunny year in the town overall, with near-normal rainfall, Mr Brugge found.

The total amount of rain recorded during 2019 was 667.3mm – the wettest since 2016 – while the town saw six days with snow or sleet falling.

A temperature of 19.9 degrees Celsius on February 26 was the highest February temperature since local records began in 1953 but the snow on February 1, that lay for three mornings, was the only major snow event of the year.

The wettest day saw 19.6 hours of rain recorded, with the highest daily total measured at 26.8mm.

Maidenhead also saw eight days when thunder was heard, and five with hail or ice pellets falling.

On a warmer note, the maximum daily sunshine recorded was 14.4 hours, while there were also 22 days with more than 12 hours of sun.

The average daily sunshine was 4.66 hours, up on the climatological normal.

Mr Brugge said: “2019 was a milder and sunnier year than normal.

“The year was slightly colder than in 2018. The main snowfall event was that of February 1, which caused a little local disruption while, after some dry spells earlier in 2019, the year ended on a wet note, with a wet autumn and December having an unusually large number of rain days.”