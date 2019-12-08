Another chapter of Maidenhead's Big Read awaits

The joy of reading will be celebrated next year as Maidenhead’s Big Read makes a return for 2020.

Organised by Maidenhead Community Book Festival, the Big Read will run from Friday, February 28 to Sunday, March 8, coinciding with World Book Day in spring.

A host of free events and activities will be offered, including story telling, author and illustrator interactive events and talks in town, as well as drop-in reading groups to spread the love of literature.

There will also be pop-up book shops and book exchanges in the Nicholsons Centre and Maidenhead Library.

The organising team want to feature the work of the authors, illustrators and celebrities who are associated with the borough to get involved by delivering one of the workshops during the festival.

Get in touch with the festival team at hello@maidenheads-big-read.org.uk by January 3 if interested.

Stephan Stephan, chairman of Maidenhead’s Big Read said: “We want to get everyone in Maidenhead excited about literature, literacy and creativity, while giving them the tools to create their futures, because we believe everyone can live their dreams through the power of reading and the future is theirs to write.”

Organisers are looking for financial support from businesses and grant givers.

If you, or your company, can help, contact Stephan on 07475 771471 or email hello@maidenheads-big-read.org.uk