Prince Edward to pay Maidenhead Advertiser a royal visit to celebrate 150th anniversary

The Earl of Wessex, right, will be paying ‘Tiser Towers’ a special visit this month to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Maidenhead Advertiser.

In July the paper celebrated its 150th anniversary with a souvenir paper and limited edition beer.

The history of the paper was also compiled by former editor Martin Trepte in a book called Days Gone By. It features pictures from the Advertiser’s archive.

The milestone year will close with a royal visit from Prince Edward on Thursday, November 21. He is set to greet staff from Baylis Media and members of the Louis Baylis Trust, the charitable trust which owns the Maidenhead Advertiser.

CEO of Baylis Media Jeremy Spooner said: “We are delighted that the Earl of Wessex will be visiting our offices to mark our 150th anniversary.

“Despite incredibly difficult trading conditions, the Maidenhead Advertiser continues to provide trusted, high quality journalism for its community.

“The visit will also recognise the tremendous financial support the Advertiser has given its community through the Louis Baylis (Maidenhead Advertiser) Charitable Trust which, since 1962 has donated over £6million to local good causes.”