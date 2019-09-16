Tories confirm Theresa May will defend Maidenhead seat in an election

Theresa May has been officially announced as the Tory candidate for Maidenhead in the event of a general election.

The former Prime Minister had previously insisted she would not be resigning from her seat and will now stand to defend the seat she has held since 1997.

Cllr Gurpreet Bhangra (Con, Boyn Hill), executive officer of the Maidenhead Conservative Association, tweeted on Saturday: “…I was pleased to sign the nomination papers and cast my vote for Theresa May.

“It’s wonderful she as been readopted… to be our MP for the #Maidenhead constituency. Theresa is a fantastic hardworking local MP we are all honoured.”

An election has not yet been triggered but with the Government unable to pass legislation with a number of Tories rebelling against it, one is expected to be called.

The Liberal Democrats are to field Furze Platt councillor Joshua Reynolds while the Brexit Party have announced Buckinghamshire-based nurse practitioner Claire Mowbray as their candidate.

Labour and the Greens are yet to announce theirs.