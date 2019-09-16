Cliveden Literary Festival returns

Authors, broadcasters, professors and a former director of MI6 can all be found at this year’s Cliveden Literary Festival.

It takes place at Cliveden House in Cliveden Road on Saturday, September 28 and Sunday, September 29.

On Saturday Professor Brian Cox shares the secrets of the universe and novelist Ian McEwan talks about his latest novel.

On Sunday Sir Richard Dearlove talks about the nature of spying across the globe, novelist and journalist Howard Jacobson muses on the comedy of life, love and death, and the author of American Psycho, Bret Easton Ellis discusses his career.

Find out more and book tickets at clivedenliteraryfestival.org