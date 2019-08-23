The 36th annual Timbertown to take place this bank holiday weekend

Timbertown will take place this bank holiday weekend, with a small ceremonial bonfire to finish.

The 36th annual event will take place at Town Moor in Blackamoor Lane from Saturday until Monday.

This year’s theme will be ‘At the Library’, with a host of familiar scenes and characters from

favourite books as inespiration.

During the weekend children will spend Saturday building, decorating, painting huts and on Sunday they will play games and keep cool, while having fun, on a water slide.

On Monday there will be an entertainer and picnic followed by demolition of the huts and a small ceremonial bonfire of some of the hut materials – the rest of which will be recycled.

Last year Royal Berkshire Fire & Rescue Service advised organisers not to hold the bonfire as it would not be safe given the dry conditions.