Thieves target Holyport FC for the second time in five months

A football club wants to get back on its feet ‘as quickly as possible’ after grounds equipment worth more than £5,000 was stolen at the weekend.

Staff at Holyport FC were alerted to the break-in when they arrived at the ground on Sunday morning.

The club believes equipment, which included a John Deere X320 ride-on mower, two Honda mowers, strimmer and leaf blower, was taken some time after 2pm on

Saturday.

Committee member Jason Andrews, son of club chairman Tony Andrews, looks after the ground alongside Dave Jones.

Jason said: “They used an angle grinder to get into the container and break the lock.

“They also made an attempt to break into the cricket club (North Maidenhead) but didn’t succeed because they must have better locks than us.”

Just five-months ago, the club suffered another break-in when the tea bar was

targeted, which set them back by £500.

“Everyone’s very low at the moment,” he said. “You’ve just got to keep going – we’re a club with no money and it takes time to save for these things and

buy them.”

Jason said the grounds equipment stolen has been built up over a ten-year period.

“When we had the break-in before we had some fantastic donations from local companies and the general public, £50 here and £10 there,” said Jason.

He added: “At the game on Sunday against Cookham Dean people were saying ‘keep the change, put it towards the club’.”

The cricket club ‘have been good enough’ to cut the grass for Holyport FC this week as they have a game today (Thursday).

However he said they ‘can’t keep asking the cricket club’ because its mowers

are specifically for a cricket green and the mower used on a football pitch is ‘completely different’.

He said: “We want to get on our feet as quickly as possible. We won’t let these people get us down.”

To make a donation to the club go to www.crowdfunder. co.uk/new-ride-on-mower-after-ours-was-stolen-on-13719

Jason said: “Any donation goes a long way and it is much appreciated by the club.”

The theft has been reported to Thames Valley Police but no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting 506 14/7.