Major turning trial closure draws mixed response from Maidenhead residents

The closure of a major town centre turning has been met with mixed responses on social media.

Since Monday, the right turning out of Queen Street towards Grenfell Road has been closed, meaning traffic must now loop back around the Stafferton Way roundabout. The closure is being trialled for two weeks, and the turn- ing will reopen on Monday, July 22.

Depending on feedback given by drivers, the turning could then be permanently closed at some point in the future.

Maidenhead’s drivers took to Advertiser’s Facebook page to share their views on the change.

Diane Deakin said: “Even more of an excuse not to head into town!

"I use this junction all the time to get to Grenfell Road from the town centre, and having to go all the way up the roundabout is not only a complete pain but will also extend my journey.”

Dave Toynton said: “Could speed things up big time approaching the station, as those traffic lights would be on green for a lot longer.”

But he added that aspects of the changes could be ‘very fiddly’ and a ‘waste of time’.

Concerns have also been raised over the possibility of extended journey times for emergency vehicles by residents and councillors.

The decision to hold the trial was announced at the Maidenhead Town Forum last month.

Cllr Ross McWilliams (Con, Cox Green), a member of the panel, said that while he was yet to receive any feedback from residents in his ward, he was confident a trial was a sensible idea.

He said: "We have to work out what actually happens and then we can make a decision, it’s much better than just implementing it straight away.”