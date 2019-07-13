Pixies Day Nursery in Homlanleaze saved

A nursery which was due to close this month has been saved by a fellow childcare company, writes Adam Jones.

Pixies Day Nursery, in Holmanleaze, was due to shut but Wise Owls Childcare, in Thimble Farm, was able to put forward a successful proposal for it to continue under its control.

It will continue the nursery service starting on Thursday, August 1, after the proposal was accepted by Legacy Leisure.

Pixies started in 2010 but was set to close due to other commitments for its founder, Laura Smith.

Tanya Galitzine, at Wise Owls Childcare, said: “At Wise Owls we pride ourselves on working together as a team, going above and beyond to help when we can and offering top quality childcare. I love what I do mainly down to the children themselves and our amazing staff.

“Opening a nursery in Maidenhead has been something I have wanted and tried to do for over 15 years. I cried with joy when I got the news of my successful proposal from Legacy Leisure back in April 2019.

“We have been working with Laura and her team to ensure there is a smooth transition with the children and staff and we are so very pleased the staff will all continue working with us.”

Email info@wiseowlschildcare.co.uk for more information.