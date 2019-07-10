Braywick Court School pupils crowned 'mathemagical' at annual competition

The Rotary Club of Maidenhead Thames held its Mighty Mathemagical Competition for key stage 1 pupils last week.

Children from 20 Royal Borough schools went head to head at the third annual event held at the Holiday Inn Maidenhead in Manor Lane on Monday, July 1.

The competition, which included a challenging set of problem solving questions, was set and managed by teachers from Knowl Hill CE Academy.

Working in teams of three, children battled it out for a shield, sponsored by schoolwear shop Goyals, and it was Braywick Court School that reigned victorious.

Children took away gold medals, certificates and book vouchers.

Silver medals were won by pupils of St Luke’s CE School and bronze medals were awarded to the team from Cookham Rise Primary School.

Funded and led by the Rotary Club of Maidenhead Thames the event was co-sponsored by the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead Education Team, Goyals and the Holiday Inn.

Taslim Gbaja-Biamila, the incoming President of the Rotary Club said: “Mathematics is such an important part of life and the Rotary Club of Maidenhead Thames are delighted to provide this platform for our schoolchildren to showcase their talents.”