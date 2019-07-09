In pictures: Maidenhead acoustic festival at Off The Tap

An acoustic festival was ‘the start of something bigger for Maidenhead’ on Saturday.

Off The Tap, in High Street, was the venue for the town’s newest event, which saw 24 acts perform and about £200 raised for Asthma UK.

Hundreds of people turned out to the popular town centre pub to hear original music by a host of acts from Maidenhead and the surrounding area.

An unexpected surprise in the form of a newly-wed couple passing the festival saw French-born singer Anne-Marie Gilliet serenade the pair.

The event was organised by Maidenhead-based musician Tara Deane, who recieved assistance on the day from her own helpful army: mother Lynne Deane, boyfriend Matt Merry and Jade Preece.

Resident photographer Stephen O’Connor also snapped more than 2,000 photos.

The festival took place outside the pub for the early part of the day before moving inside the venue, where the music kept playing.

Tara said: “I am still on a high from it. Everybody had an amazing time.

“I got so many messages [from people] saying how much they enjoyed their time, and that the event was what Maidenhead needs and deserves.

“It was nice to see Maidenhead have a community, everybody in one place, networking, talking about music.

“The talent was amazing. Maidenhead has got such talented people and it was awesome that I was able to give them a stage. Nearly all of the acts said they want to play next year.

“Every artist was absolutely phenomenal.”

Tara added: “I want to give a shout out to the Off The Tap – they were awesome. The bar staff worked so hard.”

When asked if the festival will be coming back next year, Tara gave an honest answer.

“It will definitely be returning. Roll on 2020,” she said.