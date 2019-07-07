Berkshire Federation of Women's Institutes holds marks centenary

A picnic on the green was held to celebrate the centenary of the Berkshire Federation of Women’s Institutes.

The get-together involved WIs from the immediate area meeting up to enjoy cakes, a raffle, craft stalls and games on Sunday.

Littlewick Evening Belles WI put on the event. Programme secretary Jane Helm said: “It was good meeting up, exchanging ideas and getting to know each other.

“We hope to grow as a group, get a few more members and just support each other and local charities.”

Littlewick Evening Belles WI meetings are held at The Gilchrist Village Hall, Littlewick Green at 8pm on the second Monday of the month (not July or August).