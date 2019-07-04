Two-way system in Broadway goes live

A new road layout in Maidenhead town centre went live this week, before another one is trialled next week.

Broadway has been converted to allow two-way traffic, meaning vehicles leaving the Nicholsons car park can turn right towards Frascati Way.

Motorists then have the option to turn left or right onto the A308.

The permanent layout came into effect on Monday, July 1 and will also allow people using the private car parks underneath Star House to have a choice of turn onto Broadway.

Royal Borough teams were on the scene on Monday in case of issues which could arise through unfamiliar motorists turning from Frascati Way and driving on the right-hand side of the road down Broadway.

The council expects the change will bring about a reduction in the number of cars accessing the A308 via the Queen Street junction by 75 per cent during peak hours.

This location is the site of one of the more controversial road proposals, which involves the absence of the right-turn from Queen Street towards Grenfell Road, to accommodate larger pavements.

A trial closure of the right-hand turn begins on Monday, July 8 for two weeks.

Following the trial, a final decision on the proposal will be made at the Maidenhead Town Forum on Wednesday, July 24.

These plans have been criticised by some residents, but the council believes it will reduce accidents associated with the right turn.

Cllr Andrew Johnson (Con, Hurley and Walthams) the Royal Borough’s lead member for transport said: “We will also be directly contacting the emergency services to ensure they are sited on the Queen Street proposals before any final decision is made.”

People are able to give their views on the Queen Street proposals until Monday, July 22 by completing the online form at bit.ly/2FMdPxW.

The whole scheme is part of a wider £4.5 million town centre road network upgrade between the Royal Borough and Thames Valley Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP).

Other plans include upgrades to the forecourt of the train station and to improve accessibility into the town centre for commuters and cyclists.