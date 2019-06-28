Maidenhead Mosque receives 'eye-opening' security training

Worthwhile security training was given to trustees and worshippers at Maidenhead Mosque on Tuesday evening.

Sajid Khan, general secretary at the Islamic Trust Maidenhead, said the session was useful in light of the attacks on Muslims in New Zealand this year.

They were spoken to by Shaukat Warriach, of Faith Associates, which provides training to faith-based communities.

Mr Khan said given the current political atmosphere and ‘what happened in New Zealand earlier in the year’ it is important the Muslim community takes steps to ensure its safety.

He said: “(The community) are quite worried. They have been worried.

“It is on the mind of the community at the moment.

“At least the community feels that we have taken precautions.”

Fears over mosque safety were realised during the attacks in the New Zealand city of Christchurch in March, where 51 people were killed in an attack at a mosque and Islamic centre.

Two years ago, a man died after a van was driven into pedestrians outside Finsbury Park Mosque.

At a One Borough meeting earlier this month, Saghir Ahmed of the Islamic Trust said that security at the mosque had been stepped up and volunteers stood guard during Ramadan.

Mr Khan said: “We feel that the training has opened our eyes to certain areas of safety and security that we need to look into.”

A statement on the mosque’s Facebook page said: “The training covered steps to ensure that the management and the congregation understood the risks that exist and are practically prepared to deal with any issues.”

Representatives from Stoke Poges Mosque and Montem Lane Mosque were also present.