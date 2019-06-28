Rotary Club of Maidenhead bikeathon to raise money for charity

A Bikeathon is being organised by the Rotary Club of Maidenhead for the second consecutive year.

It takes place on Sunday, July 7 and starts and finishes at Maidenhead Office Park in Westacott Way, Littlewick Green.

TV presenter Timmy Mallet will open the event at 9am and cyclists have the option of taking either 15 mile child friendly route, or the more challenging 31.5 mile route around The Walthams, Shurlock Row and Binfield.

Project leader for the Bikeathon, Sean Egan said that about 150 people took part in the event last year he is ‘hoping for many more’ this year.

He said: “The short route is very flat and well suited to families with younger children.

“The longer route is more challenging and designed for regular cyclists or people with a higher level of fitness.”

Approximately half way along each route there are ‘feed stations’ providing water and light refreshments.

“We’re keen to encourage as many people as possible to take part in what should be a fun, energetic and healthy day outdoors” said Sean.

All funds raised through the event are for charity, the main beneficiary of which will be Prostate Cancer UK.

Cyclists are also welcome to raise sponsorship for their own charitable causes.

People can register and pay in advance at www.maidenheadrotary.co.uk/maidenhead-bikeathon.html or on the day from 8.30am.