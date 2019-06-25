Maidenhead Community Centre holds get-together in memory of Jo Cox

A community day held in the memory of murdered MP Jo Cox brought people together in York Road on Saturday.

Maidenhead Community Centre took part in the national Great Get Together event, inspired by the Labour politician who was killed in the run-up to the 2016 EU referendum.

Her remark that people have ‘far more in common than that which divides us’ has been used as a unifying message since her death.

Maidenhead Community Centre had about 50 people visit on Saturday, June 22 – what would have been Mrs Cox’s 45th birthday.

“We wanted to bring communities together,” centre trustee Dean Yorke, 38, said.

“We wanted to just make ourselves known.

“It was a good day. A good few people turned out, everyone had a good time.”

Live music and face painting were at hand for visitors to enjoy.

Dean said he hoped it would show that the centre is available for everyone to use.

“Community is very important,” he said.

“It is something that we don’t want to lose, our community.

“People are so swept up now in our social media and not really going out and socialising as much.”