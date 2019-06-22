Food and drink stalls at Maidenhead Festival announced

There isn’t just music to look forward to at Maidenhead Festival – there are street food stalls too, and lots of them.

This year the market place at the festival in Kidwell’s Park is bigger than ever with more than 60 stalls pitching up from Saturday, July 20- Sunday, July 21.

Popular proprietors back for another year include American style barbecue, Barbarian Grill, Dinky Kitchen serving-up breakfast and burgers and for hot dogs with a difference there is You Silly Sausage.

Those wanting a taste of the Mediterranean can head to Greek Souvlaki.

In anticipation of the sun shining people can keep cool with ice-cream and sorbets courtesy of Surrey Ices and fruit cups and smoothies offered by Joshua Jamie Jarvis.

New offerings include Coffee Bike, Hola Guacomole, La Crepe des Delices, Nazy Health Diet, Neishe’s Kitchen, Livity Kitchen and Pizza Pals.

There will also be Baguette Me Not, which caters for carnivores, vegetarians, vegans and gluten and dairy free diets.

Lisa Hunter, festival chairman said: “We are thrilled with the response we’ve had this year from many different food traders wanting to be part of the best event in town and are excited to taste yummy food from around >kern