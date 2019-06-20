Maidenhead to benefit from 870 more parking spaces after regeneration

A total of 870 more parking spaces will be provided once the regeneration of Maidenhead is complete.

The number of spaces available prior to redevelopment stands at 3,411, but with projects including the new Braywick Leisure Centre, motorists will see this rise to 4,281.

Managing director of RBWM Property Company Barbara Richardson updated councillors on Maidenhead’s parking provision and capacity at the Maidenhead Town Forum on Monday.

The higher number includes the controversial 503-space Vicus Way car park, due for completion in July 2021, and Broadway, which has yet to be submitted for planning approval but, if given the green light, will provide 266 more spaces than it does at the moment when finished in winter 2022.

When queried over the amount of communication given to residents, Ms Richardson said the council has done ‘quite a bit’.

She added: “We have also put information on the Maidenhead Regeneration website at various times, and spoken to groups like the civic society.”

Ms Richardson also confirmed the council has considered the idea of a park and ride to alleviate pressure, telling councillors the planned shuttle bus from Braywick Leisure Centre to the town will act as a ‘bit of a test bed’.