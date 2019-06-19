Full council meeting in Maidenhead Town Hall will address environmental and climate emergency

The full council will vote on whether the Royal Borough will declare an environmental and climate emergency during a council meeting at the Maidenhead Town Hall next week.

Local stakeholders and partners will consult on a draft strategy to be brought before full council within 12 months.

Last month the Advertiser wrote about the RBWM Climate Emergency Coalition (CEC) group that is using a petition to call on the council to take action against climate change.

CEC member Maria Evans said: “We believe that we all have a part to play in addressing the climate crisis. In our case, individual residents, local groups, businesses, and the council.”

Last week the Advertiser reported on plans to build a road over Maidenhead Town Moor that involves cutting through a green space which will be addressed by Adam Bermange of Boyn Hill ward.

He will ask Cllr Andrew Johnson (Con, Hurley & Walthams), lead member for infrastructure, transport policy and housing: “Will the Lead Member make a commitment to give environmental and ecological impact concerns top priority in any decision making regarding the proposed link road at this site?”

Cllr Helen Taylor (The Borough First, Oldfield) agrees the chosen site of the Vicus Way car park would be better utilised for a mixed development.

Homelessness is addressed by Cllr John Baldwin (Lib Dem, Belmont) as the council allows the Brett Foundation to permanently site its bus/dormitory free of charge outside the roller gates of John West House.

It will be held at Maidenhead Town Hall on Tuesday, June 25 at 7.30pm.

Visit rbwm.gov.uk to view the agenda.