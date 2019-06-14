Maidenhead Festival organisers thank sponsors

The organisers of Maidenhead Festival have thanked sponsors for next month’s event as they continue to seek funding.

The family event, which takes place in Kidwells Park on 20 and 21 July, already counts on support from the Maidenhead Lions Club, Abbvie, the Louis Baylis Trust, Hub/Smedvig, The Prince Philip Trust and The Shanly Foundation.

Johnsons Honda (Slough/Beaconsfield), The Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead Annual Grants Programme, Tesco Groundworks, Kirkwood Estate Agents and Pop Goes the Choir are also among the backers.

The National Lottery has donated to the cost of the stage and sound and lighting for the get-together.

Festival chairwoman Lisa Hunter said: “We are very much indebted to the very generous support our sponsors are giving to this year’s festival.

“Without them we simply wouldn’t be able to bring this wonderful event to Maidenhead. We honestly cannot thank them enough.”

There is an opportunity to advertise on a giant screen over the weekend.

To sponsor, visit maidenheadfestival.org.uk