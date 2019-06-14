Maidenhead chef wins tarte tatin contest for second time

In the battle to make a classic French dessert, a man from Maidenhead took the crown.

The 7th annual Galvin Tarte Tatin competition took place on Saturday, courtesy of Michelin-starred chefs Chris and Jeff Galvin, who founded Galvin Restaurants in 2005.

The pair are famed for their take on the dish and every year invite food enthusiasts to perfect their own creation of the pastry-based apple treat.

Maidenhead’s Jonathan Barton outsmarted the competition to make a ‘really delicious’ tarte tatin, as described by judges.

The 42-year-old amateur chef, who says he cooks regularly at home, has now won the competition twice, after triumphing in 2015.

A panel including Sunday Brunch presenter Simon Rimmer cast their eagle eye over the 10 final entries, held at Galvin La Chapelle and Galvin HOP Bistrot and Bar in Spitalfields, London.

Following his win, Jonathan has been awarded with a host of prizes, including a trophy, his name engraved on a copper tarte tatin dish displayed in the Galvin La Chapelle restaurant, a £100 gift voucher, magnum of champagne, and a cookbook. He also wins tarte tatin for life at any of the Galvin restaurants.

Jonathan, from Blackamoor Lane, said: “I am into my food and I cook a lot at home – I have always enjoyed cooking.

“I have entered the competition before so I know the [Galvin] brothers to a certain extent anyway.

“It is a real thrill to win it. A big thanks to Chris and Jeff Galvin for hosting such a fantastic event.”

Chris Galvin said: “Jonathan’s tarte tatin was well balanced with a great buttery pastry – really delicious.”

He added: “We always make this dish in celebration of our nan, who was a terrific cook.

“We couldn’t possibly change the recipe – it would cause anarchy in the restaurants.”