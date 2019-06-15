Lord raises £47,000 for charity at Maidenhead run

A Lord raised nearly £50,000 for charity running in the Maidenhead Easter 10.

Lord Howard Leigh of Hurley (pictured) raised £47,000 for WaterAid running in the Maidenhead Athletic Club-run event on Good Friday, meaning he has now raised more than £500,000 for the charity.

Crossing the finish line of the 10-mile run after one hour and 33 minutes, the Conservative party treasurer has been raising money for the cause over the last six years.

Lord Leigh said: “Access to clean water is, like so many things, something that we all take for granted every day in this country, it’s easy to do.

“But the reality is that we live in a world where one in nine people still live without access to this basic essential.

“Clean water is absolutely vital for people to break free from poverty, unlock their potential, and change their lives for good.”

Tim Wainwright, WaterAid chief executive, said: “We’re so grateful for Lord Leigh’s continued support for our work, as well as to all those who ran in aid of WaterAid, generating a total of £47,000 at this year’s event.

“We have an ambitious aim to reach everyone everywhere with clean water and decent toilets by 2030, and cannot do this alone.

“Just £15 can help get clean water to one person, so all donations can help transform lives.”

To support Lord Leigh and donate towards his cause visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/howard-leigh-easter10mile-forwateraid