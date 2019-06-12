Maidenhead Beer and Cider Festival returning to the town

A beer and cider festival is returning to the town bigger than ever.

More than 100 ales and 40 perries and ciders will be on offer at the Maidenhead Beer and Cider Festival at Desborough College from Thursday, July 25 to Saturday, July 27.

The festival will receive a grand opening from the Royal Borough Town Crier Chris Brown on the Thursday.

Tommy Lawn, publication manager of the festival, said: “Being at Desborough, it really is everyone’s favourite place to go, there are huge indoor and outdoor areas.

“People love coming because everyone loves a drink at the weekend.

“It’s nice to try things that are new and exciting and local breweries rather than big brands.”

The festival will take place at the college for the second year running, with the popular ‘family afternoon’ taking place on Saturday from noon to 6pm.

This will be followed by a quiz, a new addition to the schedule.

With more drinks to choose from, a key keg bar will also make an appearance for the first time.

Key kegs see the beer drawn differently from the barrel, giving the draught a slightly different flavour.

There will also be a beer tasting event with top beer writer and chair of CAMRA's London Tasting panel Christine Cryne on the Friday.

Opening at noon each day, the festival will close at 10pm on Thursday and 10.30pm on Friday and Saturday.

A programme of entertainment, games and food on offer is set to be released soon.

Visit maidenheadbeerfest.camra.org.uk/ to keep updated.