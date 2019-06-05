Art classes in Boyn Hill will enable children in India to access art

Non-profit adult art classes in Boyn Hill will raise funds to support an outreach program in India.

Artspiration has been guiding children on an artistic journey for more than 10 years.

The adult classes they are launching will support the Chitrapatang Shaikshanik Kala Sanstha trust which was initiated by a group of young artists in Mumbai.

Through workshops, lectures and fairs it provides art education and experience to thousands of children who would otherwise not have access to art.

Held at the Parish Centre at All Saints Church, in Church Close, the Thursday classes will take place from 7-9pm and cost £16.

For the first term there is a two for one offer, or 30 per cent discount for individuals.

There will also an ongoing discount for carers to enable them to have a ‘creative break away for a couple of hours of calm in an increasingly stressful world, whilst meeting new friends’.

A spokeswoman for the trust said: "It makes me immensely happy to see an art school from a developed nation is involved in spreading a holistic outlook on learning and loving art among children in developing nations.

“Art truly breaks boundaries and creates associations across borders of every kind so, Let's ‘Love Art and Make Art’.

Artspiration marketing manger Julie Denton said: “We hope our own students will be proud to know, that as they create their wonderful artworks with our teachers, they are making it possible for children in another part of the world to paint right alongside them.”

Learn more about Artspiration at www.artspiration.co.uk/ or email artspiration@gmail.com