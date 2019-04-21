In pictures: Climate protest and plastic-free picnic at Town Hall

A climate protest and plastic-free picnic was held on the lawns of the Town Hall on Friday, April 12.

The group which hosted it – RBWM Climate Emergency Coalition (CEC) – is encouraging the Royal Borough to declare an ‘environment and climate emergency’ and put in place a plan to reduce carbon emissions in the borough by 2030.

A total of 40 people – including young children – came equipped with placards and plastic-free treats. They also brought with them the petition calling on the council to declare the emergency, which recieved an extra 100 offline signatures on the day.

Cllr David Coppinger (Con, Bray), whose portfolio includes sustainability, was there to accept a letter from the group regarding last month’s student walk-out in relation to climate change across the world.

CEC member Maria Evans said: “It is an ambitious target but one that we would like to see achieve and one that is necessary.

“The aim is we are not just a group that makes noise, we are a group that helps to take action.

“Everyone got involved in the chanting. People were crossing the road to see what we were doing. It was a really nice community feel.”

The RBWM CEC said in a statement: “The RBWM Climate Emergency Coalition will work with councillors and officers, local residents and businesses to help draft a local action plan within six months of the declaration of an Environmental and Climate Emergency.

“We will encourage RBWM to work collaboratively at a local level and with the 40 plus boroughs across the UK who have already declared a Climate Emergency, to identify and adopt the most appropriate carbon reduction measures in order to achieve net zero carbon emissions locally by 2030.”

Cllr Coppinger said: “I support any non-violent group like this which is trying to take us forward in a reduction of non recyclable materials.

“We have not yet reached the stage of banning vehicles but maybe one day we will have to do that.”