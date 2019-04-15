Maidenhead Odeon to upgrade to 'luxury' cinema

Maidenhead’s Odeon is undergoing a full refurbishment to become a luxury cinema.

The new-look venue will feature 633 fully-reclining seats across eight refurbished screens, with increased leg-room, improved comfort and individual retractable tables.

The work is already underway but Maidenhead film fans can continue getting their cinema fix while the refurb progresses as the cinema will remain open throughout.

The enhanced comfort will be coupled with a complete overhaul of the technology, including a new fully-reclining 120-seat iSense screen.

Taller than a double decker bus, the screen will measure 15m x 6.2m, and is curved to maximise light reflection.

Sound will be delivered by more than 150 speakers across all auditoriums, with all standard screens packing surround sound and improved picture quality.

A new in-screen lighting system will also help minimise distractions between guests, and any guests who are hard of hearing can take advantage of a new ‘audio description system’ and an upgraded hearing-impaired system across all screens.

The cinema’s foyer and retail area have also undergone a complete refurbishment, with guests able to choose from an extensive range of new food and drink options.

The cinema will also boast an all-new Oscar’s Bar serving a range of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, along with freshly brewed Costa Coffee onsite.

Terri Winfield, general manager at Odeon Luxe Maidenhead said: “We’re thrilled to bring our loyal Maidenhead film fans a luxurious new-look cinema experience. Odeon Luxe Maidenhead brings a new era of cinema to the community and we’re excited to launch this during a blockbuster year of family film.”