Members of the public have their say on Nicholsons Centre plans

A community planning weekend gathering ‘local intelligence’ began at the Nicholsons Centre on Friday (March 22).

It was hosted by JTP architects and Areli Real Estate, who are the operating partner and co-investor in the UK for Tikehau, the new owner of the shopping centre.

French company Tikehau confirmed a deal for the Nicholsons Centre earlier this month after it fell into receivership in October.

Also held tomorrow (Saturday), the exhibitions, workshops and planning groups are devised to inform JTP’s plans for the shopping centre.

Charles Campion, partner at JTP, said that community planning, or ‘charrette’, is about ‘participation not consultation’.

He said: “It’s something that we’ve been doing ourselves for many, many year as a way of getting the community involved in the process.”

“It’s great having communities’ input because we learn a lot from the community and it improves what we do” he added.

About ten JTP architects will be staying in Maidenhead until Tuesday evening, when the team will host a ‘report back presentation’.

During their stay they will ‘analyse and summarise the outcomes and draw up a vision for the Nicholosons, including an illustrative masterplan’ ready to present.

Andrea Vanni and Rob Tincknell are partners in Areli Real Estate, who have worked with JTP on about six community planning projects.

Rob said: “I knew that the people of Maidenhead were going to be very passionate about this place, they were going to be very passionate about this town.

“This is not the place where you want to show up with the design and say ‘hey, what do you think?’"

“You want to get people right from the get-go, right from the very start and say ‘what do you think?’ and ‘let’s do it together’.”