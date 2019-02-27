'Much-loved' teenager's death was 'tragic accident', inquest hears

The death of a ‘much loved and amazing’ teenager who attended Furze Platt Senior School was an accident, a coroner has concluded.

Max Cook was 17 when he was found hanged at his home in Courthouse Road on the afternoon of Thursday, August 9.

Police and paramedics, including the Thames Valley Air Ambulance, tried to resuscitate him for 45 minutes but were unable to revive him.

No notes or messages explaining his death had been found and senior coroner for Berkshire Heidi Connor heard at a Reading Town Hall inquest today (Wednesday) that his family had no cause for concern that Max would take his own life.

The inquest also heard from Raymond Moyo, a specialist nurse who saw Max earlier that summer.

He said Max had been experiencing ‘family issues’ but did not consider him to be a suicide risk.

Ms Connor said the evidence led her to conclude that his death ‘was not an intentional act’ and had been a ‘horrible, tragic accident’, and thanked police and medics for their ‘desperate efforts’ to resuscitate him.

A statement read out on behalf of Max’s family said: “Max was a much-loved and amazing son. He was full of kindness and compassion, especially for the less fortunate, and would often give a homeless person his last coins from his pocket.

“He was incredibly witty and lived life to the full.

“The circumstances of his death were completely out of character with whom he was.

“Max was passionate about music and had hoped to become a music producer. Max had been accepted into college where he would have studied music production.

“I have no doubt he would have accomplished his dreams.

“Max is greatly missed by all who knew him and my life will never be the same again without him in it.”