Maidenhead United seeking to build new stand at home ground

Maidenhead United are seeking to build a new stand and add more than 500 new seats at its York Road ground.

A planning application has been submitted by the club, revealing its plans to build a new stand in the northeast corner of York Road, by the Cage, with 300 seats.

It also hopes to extend the south stand, in front of the railway line, adding a further 224 seats, bringing the seating total to 1,073.

The ground currently has a capacity of 4,558, including 549 seats.

The application also seeks to build a two-storey changing facility, increase the number of floodlights from four to six and build hospitality ‘pods’ on the site.

The main reason for the expansion is to ensure the York Road ground meets English Football League regulations should the Magpies get promoted to League Two.

Newly promoted sides must have at least 1,000 seats in their grounds, and sides that remain in the division for three years must increase their seating to 2,000.

Although the club currently lies 20th in the National League, Jon Adams, Maidenhead United’s chief executive, insisted the club needs to think ahead.

He said: “We always want to push on and push up. We have to be ready for it.

“It’s about being prepared and being ready. The reality is we wouldn’t even be eligible for the play-offs at the moment.

“We don’t want to be in a situation where we are excluded.

“We are delighted to be playing in this league.

“Two years ago we wouldn’t have imagined being in this division, and at the moment our priority is staying in this league.

“But behind the scenes, we have to be able to prepare ourselves for more should we be in that position.”

To view the application in full visit http://publicaccess.rbwm.gov.uk/online-applications/ and use reference 18/03646/FULL