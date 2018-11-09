Maidenhead Painting Club celebrates 40th anniversary

The 40th anniversary of the Maidenhead Painting Club is being celebrated with its annual painting exhibition at Norden Farm.

Oils, acrylic, pastel and watercolours of landscapes, local scenes and abstract pieces will be on show for visitors to see at Altwood Road.

The exhibition was opened by Mayor of the Royal Borough Cllr Paul Lion on Monday, October 29, and an award was presented to the club’s membership secretary Diane Large for her work, City Sunset. All paintings are available to buy.

The display runs until Saturday, November 10 and can be viewed each evening from 5pm.

Visit www.maidenheadpaintingclub.co.uk for details.