In pictures: Theresa May opens bridge linking Maidenhead and Taplow

Two communities were brought closer together on Friday, as a new bridge on Ray Mill Island linking Maidenhead and Taplow was opened by Theresa May.

The footbridge is part of the new Berkeley Homes’ Taplow Riverside development.

Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead (RBWM) leader Cllr Simon Dudley said on the day that Berkeley Homes was not obliged to build the bridge as a planning condition but said the developer ‘felt it was the right thing to do’.

Before the Prime Minister cut the ribbon Berkeley Homes’ divisional chairman, Andrew Saunders-Davis, addressing a sizeable crowd of residents, said: “It has been a long term vision of the community to provide a link between the Maidenhead and Taplow riverside areas.

“It was made very clear to me how important this bridge was to the community.

“Development is all about place making.and it’s not just about the beautiful homes that we build, this type of project is a great example of how we can bring new and existing communities together.”

Other dignitaries at the launch included MP for Beaconsfield Dominic Grieve, RBWM Mayor Cllr Paul Lion, South Bucks District Council chairman Cllr Dr Wendy Matthews and Berkeley Group chairman Tony Pidgley CBE.

The bridge was designed by specialist Martin Knight of Knights Architecture with structural engineering consultants COWI.

Its shallow arch design was inspired by Brunel’s nearby Maidenhead Bridge.

Berkeley Homes is inviting members of the community to submit suggestions for a name for the bridge.

An independent panel will then create a shortlist, which will be open to a final public vote before the name is announced at a naming ceremony in Spring 2019.