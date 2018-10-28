Maidenhead artist has work featured on Grand Designs

An artist who takes pride in her ‘bold, contemporary’ style has had her work appear in an episode of Channel 4’s Grand Designs.

Nicola Hyslop, who has lived in Maidenhead for 12 years, sells her work through exhibitions, galleries and word of mouth.

Earlier this month some of her pieces were on display in an ‘allergy-proof’ house featured on the popular project show Grand Designs. The home was owned by a couple whose sons suffer from life threatening allergies.

Nicola said: “Appearing on Grand Designs was an amazing experience and has given me a lot of exposure which is wonderful.

“The paints I use are water-based and non toxic which were perfect for their house.

It’s always lovely to see pictures from clients showing my work in situ and this was extra special being on TV.”

