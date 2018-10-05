SITE INDEX

    • Demolition starts at Tenpin bowling alley

    Demolition of Tenpin Bowling is underway as the council prepares to replace it with temporary parking.

    The 105-space site off St Cloud Way will help deal with demand for parking as the Nicholsons car park is torn down and replaced.

    It could be developed into housing after a five year period.

