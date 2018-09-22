Cricketers take part in WAMCF interfaith tournament

An interfaith cricket tournament was a tightly contested affair, with one match going down to the final ball of the final over.

About 200 people turned up for the tournament, organised by the Windsor and Maidenhead Community Forum (WAMCF)and hosted by Boyne Hill Cricket Club on Sunday, September 9.

The under-12s match was tight throughout and ended a well-spirited draw. The seniors’ game was one of pure drama, as it went to the last ball of the last over, with one run required and one wicket left.

There were jubilant scenes as the team, led by Guni Chahal, emerged victorious.

Mayor Paul Lion and Mayoress Laura Lion were on hand to present the medals to the teams, after spending the day enjoying the matches and speaking with the supporters.

Trip Pannu, who organised the annual event for WAMCF, said: “It was a great day for all the communities to enjoy each other's company, share food and build understanding.

“The weather was kind and allowed all of us to have a great day.”