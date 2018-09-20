Prime Minister gives uplifting speech at Make It Your Business networking event

Prime Minister Theresa May encouraged businesswomen to be brave and grasp the opportunities of Brexit during a seminar in Cookham.

The Maidenhead MP made a surprise visit at the Make It Your Business event which took place at the home of the Chartered Institute of Marketing, Moor Hall, on Monday.

Make It Your Business is a nationwide initiative which aims to encourage and support women to start their own companies.

About 60 entrepreneurs turned out to the latest seminar with guests listening to real-life stories about the challenges of launching a business.

A panel of speakers including Liz Felix, the founder of Henley-based Liz Felix Hats, and Tiffany Wise, founder of virtual assistant business TWVA, gave business advice based on their personal experiences.

The Prime Minister then made a five-minute speech where she stated her desire for the UK to become a hub for entrepreneurs as well as urging women to be themselves in the world of business.

Alison Cork, who set up Make It Your Business, said: “When she (Theresa May) started speaking it was just very uplifting and reassuring to hear what she had to say.”

Only 20 per cent of all SMEs in the UK are currently owned or run by women.

Alison added: “What we are aiming to do with Make It Your Own Business is give women the self-confidence and role models to inspire them into business.”

The Chartered Institute of Marketing also supported the event by handing out a free report providing advice for businesses wanting to prosper and prepare for Brexit.

Visit https://exchange.cim.co.uk/thought-leadership/export-ready-market-size-and-exporting-study/ to view the study.