Outstanding A-level results for YouTube star UnJaded Jade

A YouTube star who has more than 200,000 subscribers has got into her first choice university after achieving outstanding A-level results.

Maidenhead resident Jade Bowler, or UnJaded Jade, shot to fame over the past year posting videos inspiring students to work hard and providing helpful revision tips.

The 18-year-old received A*s in biology, chemistry and maths, earning her a place on the biology course at the University of Bristol.

She said: “It was just surreal, I didn’t believe it. At first, I took a few minutes to process it.

“Then I felt proud more than anything. I know how much stress and pressure I put on myself over the last two years.”

It has been a difficult year for Jade – in January she made a video filming her rejection from Oxford University, which was seen more than 600,000 times.

She said: “Having achieved the grades now it makes me realise that I could have gone to Oxford, but for some reason, I didn’t get in and I am a big believer that everything happens for a particular reason.”

With a huge following of A-level students, Jade is at the centre of a huge ‘study tuber’ community.

When she embarks on her university adventure in 2019 after taking a break from study, Jade is optimistic she will be able to balance life as a ‘YouTuber’ with being a fresher.

She said: “I am really hoping to keep making videos, I managed through A-levels even though there were times when it was difficult to keep up.”

With secondary school students across Maidenhead receiving their GCSE results today (Thursday) Jade has offered her advice.

She said: “The night before is always 1,000 times worse than when you are actually opening the envelope. Remember that your grades don’t define you or your future successes.”