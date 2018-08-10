Eagles Netball Club receives cash boost

03:19PM, Friday 10 August 2018
A netball club has received a cheque to support its development in the community.
Eagles Netball Club in Maidenhead were boosted by the money from the Spoore Merry and Rixman Foundation.
Eagles is run on a voluntary basis, providing girls with the support they need to improve their fitness or play at a higher level.
Head coach Maria D’amaro said: “We feel extremely fortunate we have been given this donation and will be using it to purchase equipment such as pop up defenders and first aid kits – the list is endless. A huge thank you to the trust.”
Visit https://www.smrfmaidenhead.org.uk/ for more information.
Comments
