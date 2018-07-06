Magician Jamie Raven to appear at Maidenhead Festival

Britain’s Got Talent finalist Jamie Raven is the latest name to have been added to the line-up at Maidenhead Festival.

The magic man has worked all around the world perfecting his art since his debut on the reality show and is set to wow the crowds at the festival on Saturday, July 21, from 1pm to 3pm as part of his summer tour.

Organisers of the town’s biggest free event have also announced that Circus Sensible will be returning this year with its baby big top tent.

There’s lots of fun entertainment and audience participation for all the family as the act wows the crowds with its comedy circus shows on both days in Kidwells Park.

Outside of the tent, the ‘drop-in’ circus skills workshops allows all age groups to come and have a go at any time or stay all day.

Skills on offer to try free of charge include juggling, spinning plates, learning to walk on stilts, diabolo, hula hooping and Chinese ribbons.

Lisa Hunter, chairman of Maidenhead Festival, said: “We are thrilled to be able to bring this fun and exciting attraction to festival again this year.

“Circus skills offer a huge range of benefits to children and adults of all ages and abilities.

“Perhaps the greatest benefit of having a go at circus skills is that almost anyone can achieve so much in such a short time.

“Learning circus skills also offers great benefits in terms of physical co-ordination and physical fitness, at the same time as helping develop and improve concentration skills.”