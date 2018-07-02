Sunniest June since 1976 recorded in Maidenhead

Maidonians sweltered in the sunniest and driest June for decades, a meteorologist has revealed.

A high of 30C was recorded in town by the University of Reading’s senior support scientist Dr Roger Brugge and the average temperature for the month was 16.1C in Maidenhead – two degrees above normal.

The town baked under 253 hours of sunshine – more than usual – and only 2.7 hours of rainfall, or 2.5mm worth, threatened clothes lines and tanning attempts. No thunder was recorded.

Although June 2017 was 0.3C warmer, last month was the sunniest since June 1976, which was during the infamous heatwave that led to a drought, and the driest since 1925, when several rainfall stations in Maidenhead recorded no showers at all.

But the hot spell has not given up yet. Yesterday (Sunday) saw a high of 31.9C, equal to the high recorded in July last year.

Maidenhead resident Dr Brugge said: “The current hot spell is looking rather like the fortnight-long hot spell of June-July 1976.”