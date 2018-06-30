Advertiser team up for the Cracker Challenge

The gloves are off and the Advertiser team is raring to go as it prepares to take part in the Summer Cracker Challenge.

Staff have been up at 4am every morning to take part in intensive training for the event, which sees teams from businesses across the area face off in a number of sports and games.

As organiser, the Advertiser is keen to bring the trophy back home. Deputy editor James Preston said: “We can’t wait to compete and the staff have shown unbelievable commitment to the cause.

“Just this weekend, group news editor Grace Witherden ran a marathon wearing a rucksack filled with bricks in her spare time and reporter David Lee has been cracking a dozen eggs into his protein shakes every morning.

“We can’t wait to take on the likes of Shanly, Lane4 and the Magnet and show them how it’s done.”

The Advertiser summer and Christmas challenges raise money for our Cracker Appeal, which provides Christmas lunches and parties for community groups in the area.

The summer fundraiser involves games including rounders, five-a-side football, volleyball and touch rugby.

The Cracker Challenge will take place at Braywick Park on Thursday, July 5 at 6pm.

Last year’s event raised a total of £1,200 through entry costs and a raffle after the contest. It was won by One Hit Wonders from Shanly Homes North London.